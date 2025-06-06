Assam CM Vows Swift Rehabilitation Post-Floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has committed to providing timely rehabilitation for residents affected by the floods in the Barak valley. During his recent visit, Sarma assured that damaged infrastructure such as roads would be repaired before the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

Speaking at a press conference in Sribhumi, Sarma mentioned that flood-related problems could persist until July. He emphasized the government's dedication to repairing infrastructure once water levels recede and reiterated the promise of appropriate rehabilitation grants. Sarma's visit included engaging with those in relief camps, where he acknowledged the community's concerns over lost household items.

Politically, Sarma addressed the visit of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi to Silchar, making remarks about Gogoi's family's foreign connections. Regardless, Sarma maintained his focus on flood relief efforts, requesting affected individuals to provide bank details for swift aid disbursement. So far, floods and landslides have claimed 21 lives, impacting over 5.6 lakh residents across 16 districts.