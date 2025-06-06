Red Cross Exits Niger Amidst Controversial Accusations

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced its withdrawal from Niger, resulting in the closure of its offices and the departure of foreign staff. This move comes four months after Niger's ruling military junta ordered the organization to exit the country.

In a Thursday statement, the ICRC reiterated its willingness to engage in a constructive dialogue with Nigerien authorities to resume its humanitarian activities. However, previous efforts to clarify the junta's decision have proven unsuccessful, according to Patrick Youssef, ICRC's regional director for Africa.

The junta's expulsion of the ICRC was publicized on May 31 by Niger's leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, who accused the organization of collaborating with terrorist groups. Despite these claims, the ICRC has denied any financial or logistical support to armed factions, stressing that dialogue with all conflict parties is crucial for its mission. The Red Cross has operated in Niger since 1990, aiding over 2 million people affected by violence, food insecurity, and disasters.

