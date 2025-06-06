Left Menu

Red Cross Exits Niger Amidst Controversial Accusations

The International Committee of the Red Cross has closed its offices in Niger and withdrawn foreign staff at the directive of the country's ruling military junta. The closure follows allegations of meeting with 'terrorist leaders', which the ICRC denies, emphasizing its commitment to impartial humanitarian assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:56 IST
Red Cross Exits Niger Amidst Controversial Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced its withdrawal from Niger, resulting in the closure of its offices and the departure of foreign staff. This move comes four months after Niger's ruling military junta ordered the organization to exit the country.

In a Thursday statement, the ICRC reiterated its willingness to engage in a constructive dialogue with Nigerien authorities to resume its humanitarian activities. However, previous efforts to clarify the junta's decision have proven unsuccessful, according to Patrick Youssef, ICRC's regional director for Africa.

The junta's expulsion of the ICRC was publicized on May 31 by Niger's leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, who accused the organization of collaborating with terrorist groups. Despite these claims, the ICRC has denied any financial or logistical support to armed factions, stressing that dialogue with all conflict parties is crucial for its mission. The Red Cross has operated in Niger since 1990, aiding over 2 million people affected by violence, food insecurity, and disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025