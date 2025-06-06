Left Menu

Top Naxalite Leader Bhaskar Eliminated in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Bhaskar, a top Naxalite leader with a bounty of Rs 45 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. His killing marks the third significant success against Naxal forces in two weeks, as authorities target the movement's end by March 2026.

Bijapur | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bhaskar, a prominent Naxalite leader who carried a bounty of Rs 45 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Indravati National Park area, Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The operation, which has been ongoing since Wednesday, involves personnel from the state's Special Task Force, District Reserve Guard, and CRPF's CoBRA unit.

After the firefight ended, security personnel recovered the body, an AK-47 rifle, and other weapons from the scene. The body was preliminarily identified as Bhaskar, also known as Mailarapu Adellu, a key figure in Telangana's Maoist movement. He carried bounties of Rs 25 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Rs 20 lakh in Telangana.

This operation marks the third major blow to the Naxal movement in recent weeks, after the killing of another notable Maoist leader, Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar, and the neutralization of Communist Party of India (Maoist) head Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

