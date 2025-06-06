Supreme Court Revokes Bail of Ex-Karnataka Minister in Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Friday annulled the bail given to former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni, involved in the 2016 murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda. Kulkarni has been accused of attempting to contact and influence prosecution witnesses in the case.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma emphasized the sufficiency of material indicating Kulkarni's efforts to sway witnesses, leading to the cancellation of his bail. The order mandates Kulkarni to surrender within a week.

The decision follows an appeal by the CBI, after a trial court in Bengaluru refused to cancel the bail granted under an earlier Supreme Court order. The trial is ongoing, and the bench directed an expedited conclusion without influence from the top court's observations.