Supreme Court Revokes Bail of Ex-Karnataka Minister in Murder Case

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni in a 2016 murder case, following allegations of influencing witnesses. The court's decision came after an appeal by the CBI, which argued that Kulkarni attempted to contact witnesses, influencing their testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:31 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday annulled the bail given to former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni, involved in the 2016 murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda. Kulkarni has been accused of attempting to contact and influence prosecution witnesses in the case.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma emphasized the sufficiency of material indicating Kulkarni's efforts to sway witnesses, leading to the cancellation of his bail. The order mandates Kulkarni to surrender within a week.

The decision follows an appeal by the CBI, after a trial court in Bengaluru refused to cancel the bail granted under an earlier Supreme Court order. The trial is ongoing, and the bench directed an expedited conclusion without influence from the top court's observations.

