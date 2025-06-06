Left Menu

Alwar Hospital Scandal: Nursing Staff Accused in Serious Incident

A woman in Rajasthan's Alwar district was allegedly assaulted by nursing staff at ESIC Medical College Hospital. Her husband reported the incident, which occurred post-operation when she was in the ICU. An administrative investigation has been initiated following the police complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:21 IST
In a deeply concerning incident at Rajasthan's ESIC Medical College Hospital in Alwar district, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a member of the nursing staff. The police revealed details of the incident on Friday, noting that it took place on Wednesday night in the facility's MIA area.

The ordeal began after the woman's hospital admission for a tube operation on June 2. Post-surgery on June 4, she was moved to the ICU, where the guard reportedly escorted her out of the room. Subsequently, a nursing staff member allegedly committed the crime. The woman's husband learned of the ordeal when she regained consciousness the following day and promptly filed a complaint, resulting in the registration of the case at MIA Police Station.

Asim Das, the Dean of ESIC Medical College, confirmed the formation of an administrative investigation team to address the allegations. Meanwhile, police investigations are actively underway to resolve this troubling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

