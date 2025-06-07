Supreme Court Grants Government Department Access to Social Security Data

The Supreme Court's decision on Friday allowed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to access sensitive Social Security data, siding with the Trump administration's first Supreme Court case concerning DOGE, initially led by Elon Musk. The ruling overrides a Maryland judge's order limiting this access under federal privacy laws.

The Trump administration asserts DOGE requires this access to fulfill its mission of eradicating fraud and waste within the federal government. Elon Musk, a former leader of DOGE, criticized the Social Security system, describing it as a 'Ponzi scheme' and targeting it for reform to reduce government expenditure.

In response, U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander deemed DOGE's actions as overly broad and speculative, allowing only controlled access. Critics highlight the risk to personal data, whereas supporters see judicial interference in executive functions. This case is one among many in resistance to the Trump agenda, with numerous lawsuits addressing diverse policy challenges.