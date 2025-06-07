Controversy Erupts Over Proposed $500 Million U.S. Aid to Gaza

The U.S. State Department is considering a controversial proposal to grant $500 million in aid to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), despite ongoing violence and concerns over the foundation's operations. Sources say this decision would further involve the U.S. in Gaza's fraught aid landscape.

The GHF has faced criticism for its alleged lack of neutrality and logistical challenges since resuming aid distribution following an 11-week blockade. Past U.S. efforts to deliver humanitarian aid in the region have seen resistance from some officials due to security concerns and operational efficiency.

A Chicago-based firm linked with the GHF's aid logistics underscores the blurred lines in funding and operational authority. While some current and former U.S. officials back the proposed funding injection, others argue for established non-governmental agencies to handle aid operations, amidst protests by Israel.

