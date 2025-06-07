Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Proposed $500 Million U.S. Aid to Gaza

The U.S. State Department considers giving $500 million to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, causing controversy due to violence at aid distribution points and the foundation's competence. While some U.S. officials support the aid, others express concerns over transparency, neutrality, and questionable management practices by the GHF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:21 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Proposed $500 Million U.S. Aid to Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department is considering a controversial proposal to grant $500 million in aid to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), despite ongoing violence and concerns over the foundation's operations. Sources say this decision would further involve the U.S. in Gaza's fraught aid landscape.

The GHF has faced criticism for its alleged lack of neutrality and logistical challenges since resuming aid distribution following an 11-week blockade. Past U.S. efforts to deliver humanitarian aid in the region have seen resistance from some officials due to security concerns and operational efficiency.

A Chicago-based firm linked with the GHF's aid logistics underscores the blurred lines in funding and operational authority. While some current and former U.S. officials back the proposed funding injection, others argue for established non-governmental agencies to handle aid operations, amidst protests by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025