Kharkiv Under Siege: Unprecedented Assault by Russia
Russia launched a significant attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, using drones, missiles, and guided bombs, leading to three deaths and 22 injuries, including a baby. This marks the most intense assault since the war began. Both residential and infrastructure facilities were damaged, and rescuers continue search efforts.
In a harrowing escalation of conflict, Russia attacked Kharkiv, a major city in eastern Ukraine, overnight using a combination of drones, missiles, and guided bombs. This offensive resulted in three fatalities and injuries to 22 individuals, including an infant, as confirmed by the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov.
Terekhov described the assault as the most powerful since the onset of the full-scale war. Residents reported dozens of explosions throughout the night, as Russian forces employed a coordinated strike involving multiple types of weaponry, devastating residential areas and critical infrastructure.
The Kharkiv governor, Oleh Syniehubov, highlighted the impact on civilian infrastructure, noting the attack included 40 drones, a missile, and several bombs leading to a fire. The Ukrainian military noted that while a significant number of drones were intercepted, the strike was widespread, affecting ten locations.
