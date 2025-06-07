Left Menu

Semiconductor Job Scam Uncovered: Arrests Made in Assam

Four individuals, including a college lecturer, were arrested in Assam for deceiving people by promising jobs at a new Tata semiconductor unit for money. The scam involved creating fake job offers through WhatsApp groups, fooling hundreds of youths in Nagaon and Morigaon districts.

  • India

In a major breakthrough, Assam police arrested four persons, including a college lecturer, in Morigaon district for allegedly duping people by promising jobs at Tata group's upcoming semiconductor unit in exchange for money. The accused targeted job aspirants with fake promises and collected substantial sums.

The elaborate scam involved setting up fake WhatsApp groups, offering lucrative employment opportunities to unemployed youths in Nagaon and Morigaon districts, according to police sources. Tarikul Ahmed, alleged to be the mastermind, posed as an engineer at the semiconductor unit, further misleading the victims.

Evidently, the scammers crafted counterfeit appointment and interview letters to deceive their victims. A thorough investigation has led to the arrest of the accused and the discovery of significant deposits in one of their accounts. Police urge the public to verify job offers and report any suspicious activities immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

