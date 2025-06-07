Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Recovers Thai Hostage's Body in Gaza Conflict

The Israeli military has recovered the body of Thai hostage Nattapong Pinta, abducted during the October 7 attack by Hamas. Pinta was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz and killed by the Mujahedeen Brigades. With over 54,000 Palestinians reportedly dead and aid operations halted, international pressure mounts on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has recovered the body of a Thai national, Nattapong Pinta, who was abducted during a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Pinta, an agricultural worker, was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz and killed by a Palestinian militant group known as the Mujahedeen Brigades. The recovery was made in Rafah, southern Gaza, according to Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz.

The situation in Gaza remains perilous as Israel continues its military offensive, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis. Despite international efforts for a ceasefire, tensions persist. The United States, Qatar, and Egypt have attempted to negotiate another ceasefire to no avail. The blockade has significantly impacted Gaza, with the United Nations warning of widespread famine risk.

Aid distribution efforts, overseen by the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, were suspended due to safety concerns amidst escalating hostilities. The ongoing conflict has left Gaza in ruins, with over 54,000 Palestinians reportedly killed. There is mounting international criticism of Israel's offensive, which began in response to the October 7 Hamas attack that resulted in 251 hostages being taken and 1,200 people killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

