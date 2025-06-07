Left Menu

Ukraine Refutes Russia's Allegations on Soldier Body Exchange

Ukraine's security official Andriy Kovalenko has rejected Russia's claims that Ukraine is delaying the exchange of soldiers' bodies. He accuses Moscow of 'playing dirty games' and calls for a return to constructive negotiations on prisoner exchanges and repatriations, stating that recent Russian statements are unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has challenged Russia's claims concerning delays in the exchange of soldiers' bodies, labeling them as untrue. Andriy Kovalenko, a Ukrainian security official, has called on Moscow to engage in sincere dialogue rather than resorting to 'dirty games.'

Addressing the issue, Kovalenko, from Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, conveyed that Russia's assertions do not reflect the reality of the situation or previously established agreements.

Kovalenko emphasized the importance of returning to constructive discussions to ensure the exchange of prisoners and the repatriation of bodies proceeds without unwarranted hindrances.

