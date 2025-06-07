Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes and Accusations Heat Up in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A surge in violence between Russia and Ukraine left three dead in Kharkiv and sparked drone attacks in Moscow. Both countries exchanged accusations following separate drone strikes, and discussions on prisoner swaps remain contentious. Each side reports significant strikes and defence actions as tensions intensify.

Updated: 07-06-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:49 IST
Escalating Tensions: Drone Strikes and Accusations Heat Up in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
In a significant escalation of conflict, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations following recent missile and drone strikes that resulted in casualties on both sides. Russian targets in Kharkiv were hit, leaving three dead and numerous others injured, while Moscow endured a Ukrainian drone attack that wounded two.

Kharkiv, one of Ukraine's largest cities, located near the Russian border, experienced heavy shelling overnight. Mayor Ihor Terekhov described it as the most intense since the war began, with widespread damage to residential and infrastructure facilities evident in images showcasing buildings reduced to rubble.

Meanwhile, airspace operations resumed near Moscow, where 36 Ukrainian drones were reportedly shot down. Ukraine's forces claimed the downing of a Russian Su-35 fighter jet, adding another layer of tension as both sides continue to report on military successes and ongoing hostilities.

