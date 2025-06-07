Left Menu

YouTuber Jasbir Singh Accused in Espionage Case: Unveiling Alleged Links with ISI

Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh was arrested on espionage charges, allegedly linked to Pakistan's ISI. While Singh's counsel denies these claims, the arrest revealed a supposed terror-backed network. Singh was in communication with Jyoti Malhotra, another accused spy, and allegedly provided sensitive information to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:06 IST
YouTuber Jasbir Singh Accused in Espionage Case: Unveiling Alleged Links with ISI
Jasbir Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a case stirring bilateral tensions, Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh was arrested on charges of espionage, purportedly linked to the Pakistani spy agency, ISI. Singh's counsel, Mohit Dhupar, refuted these allegations, labeling Singh merely as a vlogger, amidst growing media scrutiny and legal implications.

Singh, known for his travel and cooking vlogs on his channel with over a million subscribers, reportedly maintained connections with Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber in custody on similar charges. Preliminary investigations suggest Singh's involvement in a 'terror-backed espionage network,' casting a shadow over Indo-Pak relations.

Police investigations point to Singh's interactions with Pakistani military officials during his visits to Pakistan, suggesting his possible recruitment for espionage activities. Despite Singh's counsel downplaying these links, the case intensifies with further probes into connections involving international espionage networks.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025