YouTuber Jasbir Singh Accused in Espionage Case: Unveiling Alleged Links with ISI

In a case stirring bilateral tensions, Punjab-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh was arrested on charges of espionage, purportedly linked to the Pakistani spy agency, ISI. Singh's counsel, Mohit Dhupar, refuted these allegations, labeling Singh merely as a vlogger, amidst growing media scrutiny and legal implications.

Singh, known for his travel and cooking vlogs on his channel with over a million subscribers, reportedly maintained connections with Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber in custody on similar charges. Preliminary investigations suggest Singh's involvement in a 'terror-backed espionage network,' casting a shadow over Indo-Pak relations.

Police investigations point to Singh's interactions with Pakistani military officials during his visits to Pakistan, suggesting his possible recruitment for espionage activities. Despite Singh's counsel downplaying these links, the case intensifies with further probes into connections involving international espionage networks.