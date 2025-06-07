Israeli-Thai Hostage Recovery Unveils Tensions in Ongoing Gaza Conflict

In a significant development, Israel announced it had successfully retrieved the body of Nattapong Pinta, a Thai hostage abducted by militants during the conflict that erupted on October 7, 2023. The operation highlights the tension as Israel continues its military offensive in Gaza.

Pinta was taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz, and his retrieval marks the recovery of the last Thai hostage. This follows the earlier recovery of two Israeli-American hostages, as Israel reports that 55 hostages remain, over half of whom are presumed dead.

The ongoing offensive has resulted in high casualties, with Gaza's health ministry reporting more than 54,000 Palestinian deaths. The conflict has led to extensive damage in Gaza, leaving a significant portion of its population displaced and dependent on aid, amid heated debates over humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)