Delhi Pioneers Transgender Equality: New Board for Empowerment

In a historic move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled the new Transgender Welfare and Empowerment Board, aimed at addressing and supporting the needs of the transgender community in the capital.

This board is tasked with ensuring the rightful entitlements for transgenders in education, healthcare, and employment, through policy-making and recommending welfare schemes. It will also work on easing access to identity documents, allowing trans individuals to self-declare their gender identity and obtain crucial documents from the District Magistrate.

Stressing the government's commitment to equality and inclusion, Gupta announced additional initiatives, including the construction of third-gender toilets and specialized health services in government facilities, as well as employment training and social security schemes for the community.

