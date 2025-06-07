Left Menu

Delhi Pioneers Transgender Equality: New Board for Empowerment

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has announced the creation of a Transgender Welfare and Empowerment Board. This initiative aims to support the transgender community by ensuring access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. It also facilitates the issuance of identity documents and promotes social inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:24 IST
Delhi Pioneers Transgender Equality: New Board for Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled the new Transgender Welfare and Empowerment Board, aimed at addressing and supporting the needs of the transgender community in the capital.

This board is tasked with ensuring the rightful entitlements for transgenders in education, healthcare, and employment, through policy-making and recommending welfare schemes. It will also work on easing access to identity documents, allowing trans individuals to self-declare their gender identity and obtain crucial documents from the District Magistrate.

Stressing the government's commitment to equality and inclusion, Gupta announced additional initiatives, including the construction of third-gender toilets and specialized health services in government facilities, as well as employment training and social security schemes for the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025