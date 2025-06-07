War of Words and Weaponry: Escalating Tensions in Ukraine and Russia
Ukraine refutes Russian claims of delaying prisoner swaps amid intensified missile attacks in Kharkiv, leaving several dead and injured. Despite accusations of 'dirty games,' Ukrainian officials urge Russia for constructive dialogue. Escalating violence marks heightened conflict, with Ukrainian forces targeting Russian military assets in return.
Ukraine firmly denied Russian accusations suggesting a halt in prisoner swaps, labeling the allegations as 'dirty games' following intensified Russian military offensives on Kharkiv, which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries. Ukrainian officials are calling for Russia to engage in constructive discussions rather than perpetuating falsehoods.
On Saturday, Kharkiv endured further devastation as Russian aircraft conducted another bombing raid, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as brutal, while Russian claims suggest Ukrainian drones caused injuries in Moscow.
Amid this escalating conflict, questions loom over the postponement of prisoner exchanges, an issue Kremlin representatives and Ukrainian defense officials remain at odds over, as Ukraine emphasizes the urgency for strategic dialogue and action in the face of continuous aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
