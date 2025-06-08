Daring Heist: Burglars Steal Rs 70 Lakh in Gold and Silver from Jewelry Shop
Five burglars executed a heist at a Sarafan Bazar jewelry shop, escaping with gold and silver worth Rs 70 lakh. Arriving by car, they subdued the security guard before breaking in. Police, led by Deputy Superintendent Deep Karan Singh, are investigating the robbery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a high-stakes robbery, five burglars successfully plundered a significant bounty of gold and silver valued at Rs 70 lakh from a jewelry shop located in Sarafan Bazar on Sunday morning.
The audacious group arrived in a car, restrained the security guard with handcuffs, and forced their way through the shop's defenses.
As police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Deep Karan Singh, arrived on the scene, an intensive investigation into the orchestrated heist was promptly initiated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
