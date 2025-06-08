Left Menu

Daring Heist: Burglars Steal Rs 70 Lakh in Gold and Silver from Jewelry Shop

Five burglars executed a heist at a Sarafan Bazar jewelry shop, escaping with gold and silver worth Rs 70 lakh. Arriving by car, they subdued the security guard before breaking in. Police, led by Deputy Superintendent Deep Karan Singh, are investigating the robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 08-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:53 IST
Daring Heist: Burglars Steal Rs 70 Lakh in Gold and Silver from Jewelry Shop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes robbery, five burglars successfully plundered a significant bounty of gold and silver valued at Rs 70 lakh from a jewelry shop located in Sarafan Bazar on Sunday morning.

The audacious group arrived in a car, restrained the security guard with handcuffs, and forced their way through the shop's defenses.

As police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Deep Karan Singh, arrived on the scene, an intensive investigation into the orchestrated heist was promptly initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025