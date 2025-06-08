Daring Heist: Burglars Steal Rs 70 Lakh in Gold and Silver from Jewelry Shop

In a high-stakes robbery, five burglars successfully plundered a significant bounty of gold and silver valued at Rs 70 lakh from a jewelry shop located in Sarafan Bazar on Sunday morning.

The audacious group arrived in a car, restrained the security guard with handcuffs, and forced their way through the shop's defenses.

As police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Deep Karan Singh, arrived on the scene, an intensive investigation into the orchestrated heist was promptly initiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)