Kazakhstan's Leadership Shake-Up: Key Ministers Replaced

Kazakhstan's President Tokayev has replaced Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and Transport Minister Marat Karabayev. Zhaksylykov's replacement is his deputy, Dauren Kosanov, who has been tasked with enhancing military readiness and modernizing infrastructure. The reasons for Karabayev's dismissal remain unspecified.

In a significant government reshuffle, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed new ministers to key positions. On Sunday, the president announced the replacement of Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov with Dauren Kosanov, previously the deputy defence minister and Air Defence Forces chief.

The decision follows criticism Tokayev directed at Zhaksylykov for delays in modernizing military infrastructure. Kosanov has been tasked with bolstering the army's combat readiness and enhancing the Special Operations Forces' capacities.

Additionally, Transport Minister Marat Karabayev was dismissed from his post, a move anticipated after public criticisms earlier this year. However, his successor has yet to be named, and the official reasons for these changes were not disclosed by the president's office.

