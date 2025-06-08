Inmate's Freedom Cut Short as Procession Leads to Rearrest

Just days after tasting freedom, Abid Khan found himself back behind bars. The Varanasi district jail inmate, initially freed on bail after a nine-day stint, faced rearrest following a fiery procession that caught the police's attention.

Abid, charged with loot and criminal intimidation, sparked controversy on June 6 when he led a convoy that raised objectionable slogans. Recorded on video, the procession violated legal norms, prompted swift police intervention, and resulted in new charges against him.

Three individuals, including Khan, are now facing legal repercussions, with authorities seeking to revoke his previous bail. The incident has further led to the suspension of a police official for negligence, as investigations continue to identify and apprehend others involved.