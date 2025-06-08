Left Menu

Inmate's Freedom Cut Short as Procession Leads to Rearrest

Abid Khan, released on bail after nine days in Varanasi district jail, was rearrested after leading a procession with supporters chanting objectionable slogans. Arrested alongside two others, Khan's actions followed a video that surfaced on social media, leading to police action and further legal consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:13 IST
Inmate's Freedom Cut Short as Procession Leads to Rearrest
Abid Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Just days after tasting freedom, Abid Khan found himself back behind bars. The Varanasi district jail inmate, initially freed on bail after a nine-day stint, faced rearrest following a fiery procession that caught the police's attention.

Abid, charged with loot and criminal intimidation, sparked controversy on June 6 when he led a convoy that raised objectionable slogans. Recorded on video, the procession violated legal norms, prompted swift police intervention, and resulted in new charges against him.

Three individuals, including Khan, are now facing legal repercussions, with authorities seeking to revoke his previous bail. The incident has further led to the suspension of a police official for negligence, as investigations continue to identify and apprehend others involved.

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025