Inmate's Freedom Cut Short as Procession Leads to Rearrest
Abid Khan, released on bail after nine days in Varanasi district jail, was rearrested after leading a procession with supporters chanting objectionable slogans. Arrested alongside two others, Khan's actions followed a video that surfaced on social media, leading to police action and further legal consequences.
- Country:
- India
Just days after tasting freedom, Abid Khan found himself back behind bars. The Varanasi district jail inmate, initially freed on bail after a nine-day stint, faced rearrest following a fiery procession that caught the police's attention.
Abid, charged with loot and criminal intimidation, sparked controversy on June 6 when he led a convoy that raised objectionable slogans. Recorded on video, the procession violated legal norms, prompted swift police intervention, and resulted in new charges against him.
Three individuals, including Khan, are now facing legal repercussions, with authorities seeking to revoke his previous bail. The incident has further led to the suspension of a police official for negligence, as investigations continue to identify and apprehend others involved.
