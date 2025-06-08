National Guard Enforced: President Trump's Immigration Crackdown in LA

President Donald Trump has deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles in an effort to quell the protests against federal immigration authorities' deportation activities that have erupted in recent days.

In a show of force, members of California's National Guard were spotted early Sunday, positioning themselves at the federal complex in downtown Los Angeles. This complex includes the Metropolitan Detention Center, a site where tensions have reached a boiling point over the past two days.

The move comes as part of the administration's response to increasing unrest in the region, aiming to restore order and deter opposition to its immigration policies.