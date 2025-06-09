Tension at Sea: Israeli Military Boards Charity Ship
The Israeli military has boarded the Madleen, a Gaza-bound charity ship from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. Communication with the vessel has been lost, according to the coalition's message on Telegram. The incident raises tensions over humanitarian efforts in the region.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced on Monday that the Israeli military has boarded the Gaza-bound charity ship, Madleen.
According to the coalition, contact has been lost with the ship following the boarding.
This development comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding humanitarian efforts aimed at supporting Gaza.
