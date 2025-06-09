Left Menu

South Korea-Japan Diplomatic Synergy: Strengthening Ties

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held a phone conversation to enhance bilateral relations and maintain cooperation on North Korea issues. They emphasized three-way diplomacy with the United States and plan to meet in person for further discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:08 IST
In a significant move to bolster diplomatic relations, newly-elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties. Both leaders expressed commitment during a recent telephone exchange, highlighting the importance of addressing North Korea-related issues cooperatively.

President Lee, known for his pragmatic approach, assured continued security cooperation with Japan and the United States. His spokesperson, Kang Yoo-jung, confirmed the dialogue aimed at managing geopolitical challenges within a trilateral framework involving Tokyo and Washington.

Prime Minister Ishiba underscored advancing relations through concerted efforts rooted in past achievements of both nations. The phone call between the two leaders lasted approximately 25 minutes, marking a pivotal step toward future in-person discussions to solidify their countries' alliance.

