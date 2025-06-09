The Kremlin has stated its readiness to fulfill agreements concerning a prisoner exchange and repatriation of deceased soldiers with Ukraine. However, it has accused Kyiv of reneging on its commitments.

This accusation came after Russia alleged that Ukraine had indefinitely delayed the exchanges set during recent peace talks in Istanbul.

Despite these tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains determined to proceed with the exchanges but noted Ukraine has not yet received a comprehensive list of prisoners to be released, complicating progress.

