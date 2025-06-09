Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Unmet Prisoner Exchange Deals

Russia has expressed its willingness to proceed with agreed prisoner exchanges with Ukraine but accuses Kyiv of not adhering to the agreements. Despite ongoing negotiations, Ukraine claims it has not received the complete list of prisoners from Russia, complicating the exchange process and escalating tensions.

The Kremlin has stated its readiness to fulfill agreements concerning a prisoner exchange and repatriation of deceased soldiers with Ukraine. However, it has accused Kyiv of reneging on its commitments.

This accusation came after Russia alleged that Ukraine had indefinitely delayed the exchanges set during recent peace talks in Istanbul.

Despite these tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains determined to proceed with the exchanges but noted Ukraine has not yet received a comprehensive list of prisoners to be released, complicating progress.

