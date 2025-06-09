Left Menu

Unrest in Los Angeles: Clashing Policies and Public Protests

Violent protests erupted in Los Angeles against President Trump's immigration policies, prompting the deployment of National Guard troops. The protests have raised tension between federal and state authorities, as local leaders accuse Trump of inflaming the situation. The protests have led to arrests and calls for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:30 IST
Unrest in Los Angeles: Clashing Policies and Public Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Los Angeles, protests against President Donald Trump's immigration policies turned violent for the third consecutive day, leading to a declaration of unlawful assembly across downtown. The federal government's response, marked by the deployment of National Guard troops, has sparked controversy with California's leadership.

Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the deployment, labeling it unlawful, and pledged legal action. This move underscores the state's opposition to Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement strategies, which aim to deport large numbers of undocumented immigrants and secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Protests rapidly escalated over the weekend, leading to multiple arrests and injuries. Demonstrators, some armed with projectiles, clashed with police, who attempted crowd control with mounted officers. As tensions soar, leaders urge peaceful protests and proper assessment of the federally mandated military presence.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025