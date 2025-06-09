Honeymoon Tragedy: A Mother Seeks Justice

In a shocking development, Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, was found dead during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. His wife, Sonam, is accused of orchestrating his murder, allegedly hiring assassins to carry out the grim act. Authorities have already apprehended several suspects in connection with the case.

Following Raghuvanshi's arranged marriage in May, the couple set out for their honeymoon later that month. Disturbingly, the return ticket was not booked. The family reported them missing in Meghalaya's scenic East Khasi Hills before Raja's body was ultimately discovered.

While Sonam surrendered to police in Uttar Pradesh, her family insists on her innocence, seeking a CBI investigation. Meanwhile, Uma Raghuvanshi, Raja's grieving mother, grapples with incomprehension, distraught over her son's untimely demise and eager for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)