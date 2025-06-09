Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: A Mother Seeks Justice

Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, with his wife Sonam the prime suspect. Sonam surrendered to authorities, while other assailants were arrested. Raja's mother is left in disbelief, demanding justice, and Sonam's father claims her innocence, seeking a CBI probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:31 IST
Honeymoon Tragedy: A Mother Seeks Justice
Raja Raghuvanshi
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, was found dead during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya. His wife, Sonam, is accused of orchestrating his murder, allegedly hiring assassins to carry out the grim act. Authorities have already apprehended several suspects in connection with the case.

Following Raghuvanshi's arranged marriage in May, the couple set out for their honeymoon later that month. Disturbingly, the return ticket was not booked. The family reported them missing in Meghalaya's scenic East Khasi Hills before Raja's body was ultimately discovered.

While Sonam surrendered to police in Uttar Pradesh, her family insists on her innocence, seeking a CBI investigation. Meanwhile, Uma Raghuvanshi, Raja's grieving mother, grapples with incomprehension, distraught over her son's untimely demise and eager for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025