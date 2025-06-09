Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack on Ukraine
Russia targeted Ukraine with its most significant drone attack since the war's beginning, damaging a military airfield. Ukraine's air defense intercepted the majority of drones and missiles. The conflict between the nations continues without a resolution, despite ongoing but unsuccessful peace talks.
Russia launched its most extensive drone assault on Ukraine since the conflict began, striking a military airfield in the country's west, Ukrainian forces reported on Monday.
Ukraine's air defense systems managed to down 460 out of 479 drones and 19 out of 20 missiles launched by Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian air force. Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat indicated that a military airfield near Ukraine's western border, specifically in Dubno city, was a principal target.
The Russian Defence Ministry characterized the attack as retaliatory for prior Ukrainian strikes on Russian bases, highlighting the ongoing escalation as peace negotiations remain fruitless, with Ukraine demanding an unconditional ceasefire, a proposition Russia continues to reject.
