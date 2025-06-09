Empowering Dignity: DLSA South Launches Legal Services Clinic and Distributes Assistive Devices

The South District Legal Services Authority (DLSA South) distributed assistive devices to people with disabilities and the elderly, in a move to enhance their mobility and independence. The event, held in New Delhi, served as a testament to the organization's dedication to improving the quality of life for these groups.

In addition to the distribution of assistive devices, a legal services clinic operated by the Nav Shrishti NGO was inaugurated at Hamdard Public School in Sangam Vihar. This initiative is part of a Mega Legal Services Camp conducted last month that aimed to identify individuals in need of such services.

The initiative underscores the commitment of DLSA and Nav Shrishti to provide access to justice, particularly for women, children, and underprivileged communities. The chief guest at the event was Principal District and Sessions Judge Shail Jain. Judicial magistrate Aviral Shukla emphasized the goal of creating an inclusive and empowered society through these efforts.