Corruption Scandal Unveils: Young IAS Officer Arrested in Odisha

An IAS officer in Odisha, Dhiman Chakma, was apprehended after being caught in the act of accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a local businessman. The arrest, which has sent shockwaves through bureaucratic circles, has led to his remand in judicial custody for 14 days.

Officials from the vigilance department conducted a search of Chakma's residence in Kalahandi, uncovering Rs 47 lakh in cash, for which he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. The operation was conducted after a businessman reported that Chakma had attempted to extort Rs 20 lakh.

The former Indian Forest Service officer, who joined the IAS after passing the civil services exam in 2021, is now facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The case underscores the ongoing challenges of corruption within government ranks.

