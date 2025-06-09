Left Menu

Emotional Reunions Mark Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap

Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange involving servicemen under the age of 25, marking one of the largest swaps in the ongoing conflict. Held in Istanbul, negotiations resulted in at least 1,200 POWs being exchanged on each side. Emotional scenes unfolded as freed prisoners reunited with families.

Updated: 09-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move amid ongoing hostilities, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war under the age of 25 on Monday, offering a glimpse of potential de-escalation in tensions. Emotional reunions marked the occasion as freed servicemen returned to their countries.

The exchange, conducted following direct negotiations in Istanbul, plans for at least 1,200 POWs to be swapped on each side, aside from repatriating the bodies of the deceased. Despite both nations failing to reach broader peace agreements, they align on the humanitarian exchange.

For the relatives of missing Ukrainians, returned POWs are often the sole source of updates. As seen on Monday, both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers expressed joy and relief, highlighting the emotional weight of returning home after prolonged captivity.

