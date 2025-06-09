Emotional Reunions Mark Russia-Ukraine Prisoner Swap

In a significant move amid ongoing hostilities, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war under the age of 25 on Monday, offering a glimpse of potential de-escalation in tensions. Emotional reunions marked the occasion as freed servicemen returned to their countries.

The exchange, conducted following direct negotiations in Istanbul, plans for at least 1,200 POWs to be swapped on each side, aside from repatriating the bodies of the deceased. Despite both nations failing to reach broader peace agreements, they align on the humanitarian exchange.

For the relatives of missing Ukrainians, returned POWs are often the sole source of updates. As seen on Monday, both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers expressed joy and relief, highlighting the emotional weight of returning home after prolonged captivity.