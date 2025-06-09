Left Menu

Honeymoon in Horror: Shocking Murder Mystery Unravels

Sonam Raghuvanshi is accused of orchestrating her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Arrests of three assailants and key evidence recovery have unfolded a chilling plot, while conflicting statements from family members add complexity. The case, now drawing national attention, awaits further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A honeymoon turned into a horrific murder mystery as Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly orchestrated her husband Raja's death in Meghalaya, police revealed. The shocking incident led to a widespread manhunt spanning several states.

Key evidence, including a machete and personal belongings, were found near the crime scene. Arrests of three accomplices further exposed the orchestrated plan. Raja's relatives identified his body through a tattoo, adding credibility to the murder claims.

Conflicting narratives have emerged, with Sonam's father claiming her innocence and the involvement of external forces. The tragedy, now under investigation, has captured national interest as authorities seek to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

