Honeymoon in Horror: Shocking Murder Mystery Unravels

A honeymoon turned into a horrific murder mystery as Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly orchestrated her husband Raja's death in Meghalaya, police revealed. The shocking incident led to a widespread manhunt spanning several states.

Key evidence, including a machete and personal belongings, were found near the crime scene. Arrests of three accomplices further exposed the orchestrated plan. Raja's relatives identified his body through a tattoo, adding credibility to the murder claims.

Conflicting narratives have emerged, with Sonam's father claiming her innocence and the involvement of external forces. The tragedy, now under investigation, has captured national interest as authorities seek to uncover the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)