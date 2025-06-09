Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Sparks Evacuation at Himachal High Court

The Himachal Pradesh High Court was evacuated following a threat claiming suicide bombers with IEDs were present. Police conducted a thorough search, finding no threats. The situation is under control, and authorities urge public alertness. Similar recent threats in Shimla were also hoaxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:27 IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court witnessed a tense situation on Monday when authorities evacuated the premises after receiving a threat about potential suicide bombers inside.

Shimla Police conducted an exhaustive search of the court complex, involving bomb disposal and quick reaction teams, but found no evidence of any threat.

The incident, declared a false alarm, mirrors recent hoaxes targeting Shimla's state secretariat. Authorities are now focused on resuming court operations safely while urging the public to remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

