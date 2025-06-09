Honeymoon Murder Mystery: Wife Surrenders in Ghazipur

In a gripping twist to a chilling honeymoon murder case, Sonam, an Indore-based woman, turned herself in to the Ghazipur police. Accused of plotting the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, Sonam's surrender marks a significant development in the investigation.

Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman, was discovered dead in a gorge near the picturesque Weisawdong Falls. Authorities claim he was brutally killed by hitmen hired by Sonam. Alongside Sonam, three men, including Akash Rajput, have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Superintendent of Police Iraz Raja confirmed Sonam's arrest at a local eatery. She is being held at a one-stop center offering aid to women in distress. The case is now under the scrutiny of a Special Investigation Team assembled by Meghalaya Police, aiming to uncover further truths behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)