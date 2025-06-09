Left Menu

Honeymoon Murder Mystery: Wife Surrenders in Ghazipur

Sonam, an Indore-based woman, surrendered to Ghazipur Police after being accused of orchestrating her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman, was found dead, allegedly killed by hired men. The police have arrested five people in connection with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a gripping twist to a chilling honeymoon murder case, Sonam, an Indore-based woman, turned herself in to the Ghazipur police. Accused of plotting the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, Sonam's surrender marks a significant development in the investigation.

Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman, was discovered dead in a gorge near the picturesque Weisawdong Falls. Authorities claim he was brutally killed by hitmen hired by Sonam. Alongside Sonam, three men, including Akash Rajput, have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Superintendent of Police Iraz Raja confirmed Sonam's arrest at a local eatery. She is being held at a one-stop center offering aid to women in distress. The case is now under the scrutiny of a Special Investigation Team assembled by Meghalaya Police, aiming to uncover further truths behind this tragic incident.

