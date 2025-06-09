Tensions Ignite in Los Angeles Over Trump's Immigration Policies

Los Angeles braced for another day of unrest over President Trump's immigration policies, with city officials concerned about escalating tensions. Police declared downtown an unlawful assembly area, urging protesters to disperse. Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the unnecessary deployment of National Guard troops, promising legal action against the federal government.

Mayor Karen Bass condemned the Trump administration for inflaming tensions by sending the National Guard, while criticizing violent protesters who targeted police. Trump's commitment to strict immigration enforcement has made Los Angeles a focal point for clashes, as his administration pushes for increased deportations and border security.

Incidents of violence, including the burning of cars and the obstruction of freeways, prompted police to make arrests and reassess the need for additional law enforcement measures. The situation remains tense, with authorities closely monitoring developments and the potential for further escalation in response to federal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)