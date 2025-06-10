Strengthening Ties: India and Belgium's Bilateral Bonhomie
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with Belgium's Maxime Prevot to bolster bilateral ties in trade, technology, and clean energy. The dialogue also touched on counter-terrorism, with India reaffirming zero-tolerance. Jaishankar will further engage with EU and French leaders during his European visit.
In a significant diplomatic development, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation across a spectrum of areas including trade, technology, and clean energy. This meeting exemplifies the growing strength of India-Belgium relations, especially in economic and security sectors.
Highlighting mutual support, Jaishankar lauded Belgium's stance against terrorism, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance policy in discussions also involving the wider EU engagement. The minister's visit comes at a pivotal time following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in India.
Jaishankar's European tour will include strategic dialogues with EU and French officials, aimed at bolstering international partnerships. His engagements in Brussels and Marseille underscore India's commitment to fostering stronger ties with global counterparts, primarily in areas of strategic and economic interest.
