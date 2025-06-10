Emotional Homecomings: Prisoners of War Exchanged in Landmark Swap

Russia and Ukraine facilitated a poignant prisoner of war exchange on Monday, reuniting young soldiers with their families in scenes marked by emotional outpourings. This marks the initial stage of a series of prisoner swaps agreed upon by both sides in previous negotiations held in Istanbul on June 2.

Negotiators consented to swap at least 1,200 POWs each and repatriate the remains of soldiers fallen in the ongoing conflict. While major diplomatic resolutions remain elusive, this exchange offers a rare moment of cooperation amidst intensifying warfare, with Russia capturing more territory and Ukraine enduring Moscow's largest drone assault to date.

In Kyiv, returning Ukrainian soldiers received heartfelt welcomes and medical evaluations. Relatives of the missing gathered, clinging to hope of reunion. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy confirmed the prisoner swap process will unfold in phases, with details tightly guarded. Meanwhile, repatriated Russian soldiers were received in Belarus and are receiving care.

(With inputs from agencies.)