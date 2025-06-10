Left Menu

Emotional Homecomings: Prisoners of War Exchanged in Landmark Swap

In an emotional prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, POWs under 25 celebrated homecomings amidst hopes of reuniting missing soldiers with their families. The swap marks a significant step in ongoing negotiations, despite escalating combat in Ukraine. Both sides plan further exchanges involving the sick and injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 00:47 IST
Emotional Homecomings: Prisoners of War Exchanged in Landmark Swap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and Ukraine facilitated a poignant prisoner of war exchange on Monday, reuniting young soldiers with their families in scenes marked by emotional outpourings. This marks the initial stage of a series of prisoner swaps agreed upon by both sides in previous negotiations held in Istanbul on June 2.

Negotiators consented to swap at least 1,200 POWs each and repatriate the remains of soldiers fallen in the ongoing conflict. While major diplomatic resolutions remain elusive, this exchange offers a rare moment of cooperation amidst intensifying warfare, with Russia capturing more territory and Ukraine enduring Moscow's largest drone assault to date.

In Kyiv, returning Ukrainian soldiers received heartfelt welcomes and medical evaluations. Relatives of the missing gathered, clinging to hope of reunion. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy confirmed the prisoner swap process will unfold in phases, with details tightly guarded. Meanwhile, repatriated Russian soldiers were received in Belarus and are receiving care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025