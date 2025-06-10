Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: Love, Betrayal, and Murder in Meghalaya

Anand Kurmi, accused of conspiring in the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, has been sent to transit custody by a district court. His wife Sonam, who allegedly orchestrated the murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, is also under arrest. The plot involves multiple accomplices with no prior criminal records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:25 IST
accused
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 23-year-old suspect named Anand Kurmi, accused of being involved in the murder of Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, was brought before a district court and placed in the custody of Meghalaya police for seven days.

Authorities allege that Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, orchestrated her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. It has been revealed that she allegedly hired killers, motivated by a romantic relationship with one of the accomplices, Raj Kushwaha.

Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in Sohra, Meghalaya. Four suspects, including Kurmi, are now in custody. Despite their ages ranging from 20 to 25, none has a prior criminal record. Police investigations are ongoing as more details emerge in this shocking case.

