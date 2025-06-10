Left Menu

Backwardness: The Sole Criterion for OBC Status in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced in the state Assembly that backwardness is the sole criterion for OBC status determination, dismissing any religious connections. A commission is surveying 50 new subsections for OBC inclusion. The ongoing social media disinformation campaign was also addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized in the state Assembly that backwardness remains the only criterion for determining OBC status, dispelling myths of religious involvement in the process.

She condemned a disinformation campaign proliferating on social media, asserting that the state's approach is strictly non-religious.

A commission is actively surveying 50 new subsections for potential inclusion in OBC categories, indicating efforts to comprehensively address societal backwardness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

