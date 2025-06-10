Backwardness: The Sole Criterion for OBC Status in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emphasized in the state Assembly that backwardness remains the only criterion for determining OBC status, dispelling myths of religious involvement in the process.

She condemned a disinformation campaign proliferating on social media, asserting that the state's approach is strictly non-religious.

A commission is actively surveying 50 new subsections for potential inclusion in OBC categories, indicating efforts to comprehensively address societal backwardness.

(With inputs from agencies.)