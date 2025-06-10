European Commission Seeks Flexibility in Defense Procurement
The European Commission plans to propose measures to grant governments greater flexibility in defense procurement and ease access to European funding. This initiative, expressed by Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, addresses industry concerns about EU red tape and aims to streamline procurement and improve innovation within the sector.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission is set to introduce a proposal next week that will grant governments more leeway in defense procurement and streamline access to European funding. This was announced by European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius on Tuesday.
With growing concerns from the European defense industry regarding EU bureaucracy and funding delays, the forthcoming proposal—scheduled for June 17—hopes to alleviate these issues.
Kubilius emphasized the importance of offering member states greater flexibility in procurement and facilitating innovation. The initiative also aims to simplify directives on defense procurement and the intra-EU transfer of defense products to mitigate impacts from regulatory bottlenecks.
