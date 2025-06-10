Largest Russian Airstrikes on Kyiv Signal Escalated Tensions
Russia has launched a significant airstrike on Kyiv, reportedly one of the largest in over three years, targeting a maternity ward in Odesa. The strikes resulted in two fatalities and are said to be retaliation for Ukrainian attacks. Despite recent peace talks, hostilities continue with heightened tensions.
Russia has conducted a major airstrike on Kyiv, marking one of the most significant escalations in over three years of conflict, officials report. The attacks also targeted a maternity ward in Odesa, resulting in at least two deaths. The strikes follow a large-scale drone assault against Ukraine earlier this week.
Witnesses in Kyiv described loud explosions and fires lighting up the pre-dawn sky, with heavy smoke blanketing the city. City officials confirmed that the attacks affected seven of Kyiv's ten districts, with four individuals requiring hospital treatment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the severe impact of Russian missile and drone attacks, urging international allies to pressure Russia toward peace. Despite two recent rounds of peace talks, significant progress remains elusive as both sides continue to hold each other accountable for the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
