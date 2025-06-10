ED Cracks Down on Karnataka Land Scam: Major Attachment of MUDA Sites

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced a significant breakthrough today, attaching 92 properties worth Rs 100 crore in connection with a massive scam linked to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The allegations involve potential misconduct by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, marking a significant development in ongoing investigations.

The ED's findings suggest these properties were registered under cooperative societies and individuals allegedly serving as 'dummies' for influential figures, including MUDA officials. This operation is part of a larger effort by the ED, which has, to date, attached properties valued at Rs 400 crore amidst this scandal.

The investigation unfolds under the backdrop of charges filed by the Lokayuktha Police Mysore, implicating several high-ranking officials in a complex scheme of bribery and procedural violations. The implicated transactions reportedly included cash, property, and bank transfers, with illegal sites often purchased in proxies' names, further fueling the controversy in Karnataka's governance circles.