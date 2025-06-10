Left Menu

Daring Escape: Bangladeshi Nationals Captured After Fleeing Jharkhand Camp

Three Bangladeshi nationals who escaped from a holding camp in Jharkhand have been apprehended with the aid of the West Bengal Police. One was arrested at Dhanbad railway station, and two near the Bangladesh-West Bengal border. They will face trial under the Foreigners Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:12 IST
Daring Escape: Bangladeshi Nationals Captured After Fleeing Jharkhand Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals following their escape from a foreigners' holding camp in Jharkhand's Hazaribag. The trio, identified as Reena Khan, Nipha Akhtar alias Khusi, and Md Nazmul Haldhar, were detained with help from West Bengal Police, officials said on Tuesday.

One of the escapees was captured at Dhanbad railway station as he attempted to flee to Kolkata, while the other two were apprehended near the Bangladesh-West Bengal border at Bongaon. Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan praised the swift action of the special investigation team that was assembled to track down the detainees.

The escape has led to legal proceedings, and all three detainees will now face trial under Indian law for violating the Foreigners Act. They will be transferred to Jai Prakash Narayan Central Jail, Hazaribag, in accordance with court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025