Daring Escape: Bangladeshi Nationals Captured After Fleeing Jharkhand Camp

Authorities have apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals following their escape from a foreigners' holding camp in Jharkhand's Hazaribag. The trio, identified as Reena Khan, Nipha Akhtar alias Khusi, and Md Nazmul Haldhar, were detained with help from West Bengal Police, officials said on Tuesday.

One of the escapees was captured at Dhanbad railway station as he attempted to flee to Kolkata, while the other two were apprehended near the Bangladesh-West Bengal border at Bongaon. Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan praised the swift action of the special investigation team that was assembled to track down the detainees.

The escape has led to legal proceedings, and all three detainees will now face trial under Indian law for violating the Foreigners Act. They will be transferred to Jai Prakash Narayan Central Jail, Hazaribag, in accordance with court directives.

