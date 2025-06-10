Crackdown in Rio: Major Drug Bust in Favelas

In a significant move against crime, Brazilian police apprehended at least 11 individuals in a dawn raid on Rio de Janeiro's favelas. The early morning operation targeted the notorious drug trafficking gang, Pure Third Command, officials reported.

The bust led to exchanges of gunfire, with two civilians, a bus driver and a passenger, injured by stray bullets on Rio's major avenues. Images circulated by G1 showcased concerned residents taking cover near a busy highway amid the commotion.

This operation in the Israel Complex, situated in Rio's northern zone, resulted from a seven-month investigation identifying 44 drug traffickers. Police seized three rifles and highlighted the gang's intimidation practices and aggressive control tactics, pledging more actions to dismantle criminal infrastructures in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)