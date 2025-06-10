High Court Verdict Looms Over Bengaluru Stampede Custody Case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) moved to take custody of four individuals arrested in relation to the tragic Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives near Chinnaswamy Stadium. The accused include RCB's Head of Marketing, Nikhil Sosale, and DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd executives.

The CID's request for nine days of custody was met with objections from defense counsels, who argued that a Karnataka High Court petition challenging the arrests is pending. Senior Advocate Sandesh Chouta voiced concerns about the urgency and legality of immediate custody.

After deliberations, ASP Jagadeesh informed the magistrate that the CID would await the High Court's decision before pushing for custody. Consequently, the magistrate deferred proceedings and the accused were returned to prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)