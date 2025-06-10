In a recent development, Russia and Ukraine completed a prisoner exchange involving young soldiers, after negotiations in Istanbul. Though an initial swap took place, detailed numbers were withheld by both parties.

Despite readiness to transfer fallen soldiers, the process hit a snag when Ukraine did not appear at the designated meeting point, according to Russian officials.

The lack of progress on a ceasefire and ongoing accusations have marred the latest efforts to handle war casualties, with Kremlin officials eager for resolution while Kyiv remains non-committal.

(With inputs from agencies.)