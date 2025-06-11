Left Menu

Police Corruption Allegations Arise After Tragic Suicide

Two policemen are suspended for allegedly torturing and extorting a bribe from a man, prompting his suicide. The victim, Jeet Kumar, was summoned after a complaint by his father-in-law. The allegations prompted an inquiry, leading to suspensions, an FIR, and political attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 11-06-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling turn of events, two policemen were suspended on Tuesday in connection with the alleged torture and extortion of Jeet Kumar, a 40-year-old man, reportedly driving him to suicide. The incident unfolded after Jeet visited his in-laws in Akbarpur, following a domestic dispute with his wife.

While at the Kotra police post, Sub-Inspector Gaurav Shalya and Head Constable Ravi allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 to settle the matter. Despite managing to gather Rs 20,000, Jeet couldn't meet the full amount, leading to tragic consequences. He hanged himself at his residence, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Deependra Nath Chaudhar.

The case attracted political scrutiny when BJP MLA Saroj Kuril intervened, ensuring swift action against the accused. An FIR was lodged against the policemen, Jeet's wife, and father-in-law on serious charges, including abetment of suicide and extortion, raising concerns over abuse of power in the police force.

