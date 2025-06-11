California Pushes Back: Newsom Challenges Military Deployment in Immigration Crackdown
California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed an urgent federal court request to thwart the Trump administration's use of military forces for immigration raids in Los Angeles. President Trump's directive led to the deployment of 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines, with local officials claiming it undermines public safety. Newsom asserts this move compromises California's sovereignty as tensions mount during widespread protests.
In a dramatic move against the federal government's approach to immigration enforcement, California Governor Gavin Newsom filed an emergency motion in federal court Tuesday. The request aims to prevent the Trump administration from utilizing the National Guard and Marines for immigration raids in Los Angeles.
This legal challenge follows President Trump's controversial decision to deploy thousands of military personnel, a response to intense protests against increased immigration law enforcement. Local officials, including the police chief, have criticized the deployment, describing it as an unnecessary risk to public safety.
Newsom argues that the military presence was neither requested nor required, labeling the deployment as a political maneuver rather than a safety precaution. Meanwhile, the U.S. Defense Department maintains that the troops are essential for protecting federal personnel, escalating a growing national debate over military involvement in domestic affairs.
