Bolsonaro on Trial: Former Brazilian President Denies Coup Leadership

BRASILIA, June 10 - Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, faced the Supreme Court denying any involvement in a coup attempt after his election defeat in 2022.

He admitted to discussing military intervention alternatives but claimed no actions were taken, citing adherence to the constitution while a trial investigates election-related plotting.

Despite being barred from office till 2030, Bolsonaro plans a 2026 presidential run. His involvement in a draft coup plan surfaced, but he denies editing responsibilities. Court testimonies continue, with a verdict projected by October.

(With inputs from agencies.)