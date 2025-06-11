Left Menu

Bolsonaro on Trial: Former Brazilian President Denies Coup Leadership

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro denied leading a coup attempt post-2022 election loss. While acknowledging meetings on reversing election results, he claimed no constitutional violation. The Supreme Court trial, involving Bolsonaro and military officers, arises from a police probe into a riot-provoking election-denying movement. Final ruling expected by October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:51 IST
Bolsonaro on Trial: Former Brazilian President Denies Coup Leadership
Jair Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, June 10 - Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, faced the Supreme Court denying any involvement in a coup attempt after his election defeat in 2022.

He admitted to discussing military intervention alternatives but claimed no actions were taken, citing adherence to the constitution while a trial investigates election-related plotting.

Despite being barred from office till 2030, Bolsonaro plans a 2026 presidential run. His involvement in a draft coup plan surfaced, but he denies editing responsibilities. Court testimonies continue, with a verdict projected by October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025