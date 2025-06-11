Bolsonaro on Trial: Former Brazilian President Denies Coup Leadership
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro denied leading a coup attempt post-2022 election loss. While acknowledging meetings on reversing election results, he claimed no constitutional violation. The Supreme Court trial, involving Bolsonaro and military officers, arises from a police probe into a riot-provoking election-denying movement. Final ruling expected by October.
BRASILIA, June 10 - Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, faced the Supreme Court denying any involvement in a coup attempt after his election defeat in 2022.
He admitted to discussing military intervention alternatives but claimed no actions were taken, citing adherence to the constitution while a trial investigates election-related plotting.
Despite being barred from office till 2030, Bolsonaro plans a 2026 presidential run. His involvement in a draft coup plan surfaced, but he denies editing responsibilities. Court testimonies continue, with a verdict projected by October.
