Left Menu

Mayor Imposes Curfew to Control L.A. Vandalism

Mayor Karen Bass implemented a curfew in downtown Los Angeles to curb vandalism and looting. A local emergency was declared, with the curfew effective from Tuesday 8 pm to Wednesday 6 am, targeting a protest-prone area. Bass cited a tipping point after 23 businesses suffered looting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2025 06:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 06:50 IST
Mayor Imposes Curfew to Control L.A. Vandalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Mayor Karen Bass enacted a curfew in downtown Los Angeles amid rising concerns over vandalism and looting. The curfew, announced during a news conference, is a response to escalating tensions, aimed at restoring order in the city. It will be in effect from 8 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.

Bass declared a local emergency to address the surge in criminal activities that have plagued the area since Friday. The targeted zone spans a 1 square mile section notorious for frequent protests and recent disturbances.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Bass revealed that 23 businesses were looted, marking a crucial tipping point that necessitated immediate action to safeguard the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025