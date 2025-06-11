Mayor Imposes Curfew to Control L.A. Vandalism

Mayor Karen Bass enacted a curfew in downtown Los Angeles amid rising concerns over vandalism and looting. The curfew, announced during a news conference, is a response to escalating tensions, aimed at restoring order in the city. It will be in effect from 8 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.

Bass declared a local emergency to address the surge in criminal activities that have plagued the area since Friday. The targeted zone spans a 1 square mile section notorious for frequent protests and recent disturbances.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Bass revealed that 23 businesses were looted, marking a crucial tipping point that necessitated immediate action to safeguard the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)