Mayor Imposes Curfew to Control L.A. Vandalism
Mayor Karen Bass implemented a curfew in downtown Los Angeles to curb vandalism and looting. A local emergency was declared, with the curfew effective from Tuesday 8 pm to Wednesday 6 am, targeting a protest-prone area. Bass cited a tipping point after 23 businesses suffered looting.
- Country:
- United States
Mayor Karen Bass enacted a curfew in downtown Los Angeles amid rising concerns over vandalism and looting. The curfew, announced during a news conference, is a response to escalating tensions, aimed at restoring order in the city. It will be in effect from 8 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
Bass declared a local emergency to address the surge in criminal activities that have plagued the area since Friday. The targeted zone spans a 1 square mile section notorious for frequent protests and recent disturbances.
Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Bass revealed that 23 businesses were looted, marking a crucial tipping point that necessitated immediate action to safeguard the community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- curfew
- Los Angeles
- Karen Bass
- vandalism
- looting
- emergency
- protests
- downtown
- security
- law enforcement
ALSO READ
Manipur's Political Turmoil: Governor Under Fire Amid Protests
Explosion Rocks Shandong Chemical Plant, Prompts Emergency Response
BD Launches 'Safe Emergency Seminar' Series to Enhance Healthcare Worker Safety
Safe Emergency Seminars Spotlight Healthcare Worker Safety
Delhi Government to Honor Emergency Era Political Prisoners with Pensions