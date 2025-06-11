Honeymoon Tragedy: Love, Betrayal, and Murder

An intended dreamy honeymoon for an Indore couple in Meghalaya turned into a tragic tale of murder and deceit, shattering the hearts of three families. The death of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has unveiled a shocking crime involving betrayal, leaving three mothers grappling with immense grief.

Meghalaya Police revealed that Sonam, Raja Raghuvanshi's wife, was allegedly involved in plotting his murder alongside her lover, Raj Kushwaha. They reportedly hired three hitmen to carry out the plan. This crime has exposed what police describe as a 'murder of trust' in a supposed relationship of love and intimacy.

As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) digs into every detail of the case, Raja's mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, stands devastated, questioning Sonam's actions. Meanwhile, Raj Kushwaha's family vehemently denies his involvement. The discovery of Raja's body in a gorge near Cherrapunji marks a tragic end to what began as a celebratory journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)