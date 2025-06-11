California's Clash with Trump: Military Deployed Amid Immigration Unrest

California Governor Gavin Newsom has openly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to deploy nearly 5,000 troops, including National Guard and Marines, across Los Angeles. This move is part of Trump's immigration crackdown, drawing concerns about its impact on public safety.

Newsom, asserting that military deployment trumps local authority, has filed a federal court appeal to block the usage of these forces for immigration raids. The governor warns that California may just be the first state in this controversial federal action.

Meanwhile, protests have escalated with a curfew imposed in downtown Los Angeles. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested military usage may expand, as lawmakers disapprove of what they call a "manufactured crisis." Government spending on the operation has already reached $134 million.

