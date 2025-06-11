Left Menu

California's Clash with Trump: Military Deployed Amid Immigration Unrest

California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized President Trump's deployment of military forces in LA, stating it's an escalation of immigration enforcement. Nearly 5,000 troops, including National Guard and Marines, were sent to protect federal operations. Newsom has filed a federal court block, warning of further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 08:35 IST
California's Clash with Trump: Military Deployed Amid Immigration Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

California Governor Gavin Newsom has openly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to deploy nearly 5,000 troops, including National Guard and Marines, across Los Angeles. This move is part of Trump's immigration crackdown, drawing concerns about its impact on public safety.

Newsom, asserting that military deployment trumps local authority, has filed a federal court appeal to block the usage of these forces for immigration raids. The governor warns that California may just be the first state in this controversial federal action.

Meanwhile, protests have escalated with a curfew imposed in downtown Los Angeles. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested military usage may expand, as lawmakers disapprove of what they call a "manufactured crisis." Government spending on the operation has already reached $134 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025